If You Think There’s Pressure Now – Former Rangers Star Warns Gers Players

Alex Rae has warned the Rangers players that if they think they are under pressure now it is nothing compared to what will happen in the coming days, with the club's season on the line.



Rangers all but put the final nail in their faint title hopes on Sunday when they dropped points away at St Johnstone with a 2-2 draw and Celtic took full advantage, beating Kilmarnock 3-1.











Steven Gerrard's side now face a crunch week, with a visit to Portugal to play Braga on Wednesday night, as they take a 3-2 advantage into the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie, followed by a trip to play Hearts in the Scottish Cup.



Rangers' players have been criticised for not handling the pressure of a title race since they returned after the winter break, but Rae has warned the pressure is about to be ramped up even higher.





"Obviously Europe will be an extremely difficult time Wednesday over in Braga, then you have to contest going over to Tynecastle, which is always difficult; they lost there recently", Rae said on Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard after the St Johnstone game.







"The one thing I always say is when you go to Tynecastle you know what you're going to get; they will roll their sleeves up and they will all be charging about.



"When you consider what's at stake as well, they will know, depending on the result on Wednesday night, whether they are vulnerable.





"Coming back from Europe is as we all know very difficult physically and mentally.



"It is a massive week for Rangers and if you think there's pressure now, the next couple of days [it will be] mounting as well because if they go out of Europe then it will be pretty much last throw of the dice.



"The Scottish Cup is probably the most chance they have of silverware and to lose that to Hearts would be unthinkable for Steven Gerrard and his players."



Rangers will have to go to battle with Braga on Wednesday night without talisman Alfredo Morelos, who is suspended for the second leg.

