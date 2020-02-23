It’s Not Ability, It’s Mental – Ex-Scotland Star Convinced On Rangers’ Collapse Reason

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland star and current Brechin City boss Mark Wilson is convinced that the mental side of the game is the difference between Celtic and Rangers at present, and explains the Gers' collapse in form.



From beating Celtic at Celtic Park before the winter break to pull to within two points of their rivals with a game in hand, to now sitting 12 points behind Neil Lennon's men, Rangers have imploded in 2020.













Rangers dropped more points on Sunday as they were held to a 2-2 draw at St Johnstone, while Celtic ran out 3-1 winners over Kilmarnock.



Debate is raging over just what has happened to Steven Gerrard's side and Wilson is convinced that the difference between Celtic and Rangers is the mental part of the game.





He does not feel that there is any reason to question the ability of Rangers' team given the performances they put in during the first half of the season.







"There's a lot more that goes into winning a title than just your talent and going out there and playing football", Wilson said on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard after Rangers' draw.



"The whole mental side I think people underestimate.





"At this stage of the season and when it's Celtic and Rangers and everything that comes with it, in a nine in a row year, Rangers have come back with huge mental pressure on them because they put themselves in a great position.



"I think this group of players have shown now that they couldn't deal with that.



"Celtic have got winners littered throughout their side.



"Rangers have got [Allan] McGregor and they’ve got [Steven] Davis", Wilson stressed.



"Ability wise they [Rangers] can. They showed from August to 29th December that they can [fight for the title].



"I don't think the ability in this Rangers team has changed. Ability wise, squad wise, you see Davis coming off the bench you see [Florian] Kamberi coming off the bench, Greg Stewart even, good, good players, and it's a good squad."



Rangers face a potentially season-defining week ahead as they are in action in both the Europa League and the Scottish Cup.

