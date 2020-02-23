Leeds United Had Interest From Umbro

Follow @insidefutbol





Adidas are set to become Leeds United's new kit supplier, but Umbro were also interested in locking up a deal with the Whites, according to The Athletic.



Leeds are currently supplied by Kappa, but will change suppliers at the end of the season when their five-year deal with the Italian kit company runs out.













It has been claimed that German company Adidas will definitely supply Leeds' kit next season, which the club will hope to be wearing in the Premier League.



The Whites had other options though, with several other kit suppliers interested in adding the Yorkshire giants to their stable.





It is claimed that Umbro were keen on supplying Leeds, but lost out to Adidas.







Adidas have never made Leeds' kits before, but Umbro had two spells as the club's kit supplier, from 1972 to 1973 and from 1981 to 1992; they won the league title in an Umbro-made shirt.



The club signed their current deal with Kappa in 2015 and the company produce the current centenary shirt.





Leeds are likely to earn a substantial amount more from Adidas if they are playing their football in the Premier League rather than the Championship next season.

