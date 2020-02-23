Liverpool Talent Scout Closely Watching Leeds United Loan Star, Could Rival Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool's talent scout has been watching Leeds United defender Ben White closely, according to The Athletic, and the Reds could be a threat to the Whites if they move to secure him on a permanent basis from Brighton & Hove Albion.



White has been making waves on loan at Leeds and many of the club's fans are keen for the Yorkshire giants to try to sign him on a permanent basis.













Leeds could try to convince Brighton to sell if they win promotion to the Premier League, but it has been claimed the club would have to be wary of Liverpool.



The European champions' talent scout Andy O'Brien, an ex-Leeds player, is watching White closely as he bids to assess whether the defender should be recommended as a future signing.





It is unclear if Brighton will sell White though and it is suggested they are giving the impression of wanting to keep hold of him.







His performances in the Championship with Leeds have won plaudits and the centre-back is firmly established as a fixture in Marcelo Bielsa's side.



In total White has clocked up 37 appearances this season for Leeds so far, picking up four yellow cards in the process.





White's contract at Brighton runs until the summer of 2022, but the Seagulls could be tested with offers.

