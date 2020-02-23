XRegister
23/02/2020 - 19:56 GMT

Nikola Katic Was Literally All Over The Place – Former Rangers Star

 




Alex Rae believes that Nikola Katic looked all over the place for Rangers in their 2-2 draw at St Johnstone.

Rangers all but waved the white flag in the race for the Scottish Premiership title by dropping two points at McDiarmid Park while Celtic beat Kilmarnock to move 12 points clear at the top of the table. 


 



Steven Gerrard's men were poor defensively against St Johnstone and Katic's display came in for criticism from former Rangers midfielder Rae.

Rae bemoaned Katic's inability to handle the game and feels he looked all at sea at McDiarmid Park as he made mistakes and lost his footing.
 


He said post match on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard: "I don't think anyone will disagree with that [that Katic looked all over the shop].



"There will be Rangers fans going home and they will be saying he was literally all over the place.

"He was making mistakes, he was struggling to keep his footing, he couldn't get a grasp of the ball when it was a flat ball in; he was trying to chase for the header.
 


"He just couldn't get to grips with the game and ultimately it's cost", Rae added.

All eyes will be on whether Gerrard keeps faith with Katic on Wednesday evening when Rangers lock horns with Braga in the second leg of their last 32 Europa League tie in Portugal, with a tight backline likely to be crucial given the Gers' 3-2 advantage from the first leg.
 