23/02/2020 - 13:02 GMT

Scott McTominay On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Watford
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's visit of Watford to Old Trafford. 

Watford arrive in the north west sitting second bottom of the Premier League table, but are just one point from safety and will be eyeing a shock result against Manchester United.
 

 



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were in Europa League action on Thursday night when they drew 1-1 in Belgium with Club Brugge.

Watford have never won in the league at Old Trafford and Solskjaer will hope to keep that record going this afternoon as Manchester United look to close to within three points of fourth placed Chelsea.
 


Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while in defence he selects Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as the centre-back pairing. In midfield, Nemanja Matic and Fred will look to dominate, while Mason Greenwood also plays. Up top, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes support Anthony Martial.



If the former Molde coach needs to change things he has options on the bench, including Odion Ighalo and Scott McTominay.
 


Manchester United Team vs Watford

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Martial

Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Williams, Mata, McTominay, Chong, Ighalo
 