X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

23/02/2020 - 12:17 GMT

Sheyi Ojo On Bench – Rangers Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

 




Fixture: St Johnstone vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to lock horns with St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon at McDiarmid Park.  

The Gers have had lacklustre league form since returning from the winter break, but scored a remarkable come-from-behind 3-2 win over Portuguese side Braga on Thursday night in the Europa League.
 

 



Boss Steven Gerrard will hope the display in Europe can spur his side on in the Scottish Premiership as they look to make inroads into Celtic's ten-point lead. 

Rangers are without Borna Barisic, who suffered a fresh injury blow on Thursday night, while Filip Helander and Jermain Defoe remain sidelined.
 


Allan McGregor lines up in goal for Rangers, while at the back Gerrard picks James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Andy Halliday as a four. In midfield, the Gers manager selects Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield, while Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi support Alfredo Morelos up top.



If the Rangers manager needs to try to change the flow of the match with his substitutions then he has options, including Florian Kamberi and Sheyi Ojo.
 


Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

McGregor, Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Halliday, Jack, Aribo, Arfield, Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Davis, Ojo, Barker, Stewart, Kamberi
 