To Play Like That At Elland Road – Reading Boss Impressed With Royals Talent

Reading manager Mark Bowen has tipped his hat to Royals youngster Michael Olise for his performance at Elland Road against Leeds United.



A second half Pablo Hernandez goal ultimately handed Leeds a 1-0 win in the Championship fixture, but Reading fought hard and could even have snatched a draw.













Olise clocked the full 90 minutes at Elland Road, having been brought in at short notice due to Ovie Ejaria picking up an injury in the warm up.



The 18-year-old caught the eye with his display and on one occasion shrugged off the attentions of Leeds pair Hernandez and Mateusz Klich with a spin which took both players out of the game and set off a Royals attack.





Bowen was delighted with what he saw from Olise and has little doubt he will be a special player for Reading going forward.







"Ovie came out of the warm-up and said that his groin was too sore to play", Bowen told his club's official site.



"That hits the team hard, because he has been such a catalyst for us this year and such a talent.





"So we had to make a quick decision, a quick change. In that moment, with minutes to spare, Michael comes in to start.



"To come in, at a place like Elland Road, and play like he did – I thought he was outstanding.



"He is maturing all the time. Every time I play him, he is showing that qualities that he’s got. That represents a good future for this club.



"He is a special talent. He has just turned 18 years old and he showed maturity and ability… he’ll be a special player for us", the Reading boss added.



Reading will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when they play host to Wigan Athletic.



