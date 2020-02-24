Can Happen – Middlesbrough Boss Looking For Spark Against Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate is hopeful that Boro can find a spark when they host Leeds United as they push to avoid relegation from the Championship.



Having not won a single game since New Year's Day, the Yorkshire-based club find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle, with just three points separating them from the drop zone.













Middlesbrough are currently on an eight-game winless run, with four of those games ending in draws and four ending in defeats, of which the latest loss came against Barnsley at the weekend.



With just 12 games to go in the league, Boro are in need of a spark to help them push and avoid relegation, and Woodgate is hopeful that they can find it against promotion contenders Leeds on Wednesday night.





"We have got Leeds on Wednesday", Woodgate told the club's in-house media.







"That's a big game for us, it [finding a spark] can happen in those types of games."



The 40-year-old went on to stress the need for the players to get over their recent results and get ready for the game against Leeds.





"We got to put those games to the back of your mind straight away", Woodgate said.



"Especially the players, they have got to get over it and we move on to Wednesday."



Middlesbrough's last win against Leeds came in the 2017/18 season when they registered a 3-0 win against the Whites at the Riverside Stadium.

