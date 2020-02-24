Celtic Staff Not Impressed With New Bhoy So Far

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new boy Patryk Klimala has yet to impress people at the club as doubts continue to fester about the Bhoys' decision to splash the cash to sign him.



The Scottish champions were in the market to sign a striker in last month's transfer window and zeroed in on Poland Under-21 international Klimala.













They forked out €4m to snap up Klimala from Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok and he was expected to be handed playing time by Neil Lennon to make an impact.



Klimala has so far clocked just 15 minutes of football in the Scottish Premiership though and was an unused substitute on Sunday in Celtic's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.





Questions have been raised over Klimala's lack of game time and, according to The Athletic, there are people at Celtic who have not been impressed with what they have seen of the striker.







However, Klimala is only in the early stages of his spell at Celtic and will be looking to catch the eye over the coming weeks.



He will hope that with the Scottish Premiership title increasingly looking in the bag that Lennon will hand him further opportunities.





Celtic moved to 12 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with their win over Kilmarnock on Sunday.

