Dominic Calvert-Lewin Must Improve This – Former Top Flight Attacker

Former top flight forward Garth Crooks insists Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin cannot be among the top strikers in England if he does not improve his conversion rate.



The 22-year-old Englishman has been in top form since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva as the manager of Everton in December.













Calvert-Lewin has spearheaded the attack for the Toffees under the Italian tactician, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in their last ten Premier League games.



However, the former Sheffield United centre-forward's shot conversion rate concerns ex-top flight star Crooks, who feels Everton could have earned at least a point from their game against Arsenal had the youngster taken his chances.





The 61-year-old has insisted that Calvert-Lewin cannot be considered among the top strikers in the country if he does not take his chances and improve his goal conversion.







"Everton should have got something out of this game when you consider their chances", Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.



"Most of them fell to striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been in blistering form recently.





"However, if Calvert-Lewin wants to be among the best strikers in the country, a return of one goal in five chances just won't cut it."



Calvert-Lewin has scored 14 goals and provided one assist from his 30 appearances across all competitions for Everton this term.

