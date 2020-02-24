XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

24/02/2020 - 12:33 GMT

Former Rangers Striker Rejects Worries Over Gers Star’s Body Language

 




Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has dismissed concerns over Alfredo Morelos' body language, despite the Colombian struggling to hit the back of the net for the Gers.

The goals have dried up for Morelos in recent weeks and he has struck just once in his last nine appearances in a light blue shirt. 


 



He linked up with new signing Florian Kamberi in Rangers' 2-2 draw at St Johnstone on Sunday and Dalziel believes the pair looked to be combining well.

Some Rangers fans have commented on Morelos' body language, feeling he is cutting the figure of an unhappy player, but Dalziel sees no change from the Colombian's normal demeanor.
 


He said on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard after Rangers' draw at St Johnstone: "I thought he was starting to link up well with Kamberi [before he was substituted]. You've seen the flick and I thought he should have scored.



"He's one of these guys who will keep going in for the chances, it's just not going into the back of the net for him.

"People can say well he doesn't look happy, but he always looks that way for me", the former Rangers man added.
 


Morelos is suspended for Rangers' crucial Europa League last 32 second leg against Braga on Wednesday, with the Gers set to rely on new boy Kamberi to spearhead their attack in Portugal, as they bid to hold on to their 3-2 lead from the first leg.
 