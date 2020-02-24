Four Big Games – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Urges Manchester United To Kick On

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed the need for the Red Devils to kick on as they head into a difficult set of league fixtures following their 3-0 win over Watford.



Premier League giants Manchester United took their unbeaten run in the league to three games with a blistering 3-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday.













With 11 more games to go in the league, the Red Devils are currently placed fifth in the table and are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.



As they now look to push for a top four finish, Manchester United have a tough set of games coming up against Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United, respectively, before the end of March.





With his eyes set on leading the team to the top four, Solskjaer has talked up the need for Manchester United to kick on from their 3-0 win against Watford.







"There are four big games coming up now – Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham and Sheffield United", Solskjaer was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.



"It has been a good week but now we need to kick on."





Apart from the league, Manchester United are also active in the FA Cup and the Europa League, keeping their hopes of winning a trophy this season alive.

