26 October 2019

24/02/2020 - 12:57 GMT

Frank Lampard Conversations Fuelled Desire To Join – Chelsea Bound Hakim Ziyech

 




Chelsea bound star Hakim Ziyech has revealed that conversations with Blues manager Frank Lampard convinced him to join the Premier League giants.

Premier League club Chelsea announced earlier this month that they have reached an agreement with Ajax for the signing of Ziyech in the summer.  


 



Ziyech, who alerted top European sides with his performances for Ajax over the last two seasons, previously rejected moves to Roma and Sevilla before agreeing to a five-year deal at Chelsea.

Opening up on his summer move to Stamford Bridge, the Morocco international has expressed his delight at having the opportunity to join a club with a rich history and that play attacking football.
 


Ziyech went on to reveal that conversations with Chelsea manager Lampard convinced him that signing for the Blues is the right thing to do.



"[It is] with a proud feeling. Finally my chance. I am happy with it, yes", Ziyech told Ajax TV.

"First of all, this is a very large club, a beautiful club. Of course it has a whole history. They play attacking football with many young talents under the new coach. I think that has also been very important to me.
 


"In the beginning [I spoke to Lampard] mainly by telephone. We talked to each other for quite a long time about the way we work, the playing style, the club itself and about me personally.

"After those conversations the feeling became stronger and stronger for me. It soon became clear to me that I wanted to go that way."

Ziyech has scored eight goals and provided 21 assists from his 32 appearances across all competitions for Ajax so far in the current campaign.
 