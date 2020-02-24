XRegister
26 October 2019

24/02/2020 - 11:31 GMT

I Fulfilled Childhood Dream At Rangers Admits Gers New Boy

 




Rangers loanee Florian Kamberi has revealed that playing in front of 50,000 fans at Ibrox fulfilled a childhood dream of his, but is hungry to achieve more with the Gers.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers sealed the signing of Kamberi from league rivals Hibernian on deadline day of the winter transfer window, in an attempt to replace injured Jermain Defoe.  


 



Just one day following his arrival, the centre-forward came off the bench to make his Gers debut against Aberdeen in the league at Ibrox, while he went on to play again against Livingston, Braga and St Johnstone.

Having made three appearances at Ibrox, with one being in the Europa League, Kamberi has revealed that playing in front of 50,000 fans fulfilled a childhood dream of his.
 


The 24-year-old is delighted to have got the opportunity, but is hungry for more and wants to keep going to achieve more during his time with the Light Blues.



"When you are a little kid, you watch these games on television and say to your dad 'wow! playing in front of 50,000, that'd be a dream'", Kamberi told Rangers TV.

"And now, if you realise, it became true. I was there still on the pitch and I had this experience now and played these games.
 


"The hunger is always here for more. Very, very happy to be here like I said in the first interview, happy to be around these amazing team-mates, amazing coaches, amazing fans, so [want to] keep going like this."

Kamberi scored his first goal in Rangers colours against St. Johnstone at the weekend, while also providing the assist for Joe Aribo's goal, as he made a big impact off the bench.
 