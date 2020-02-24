XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



24/02/2020 - 23:20 GMT

It Is Not Done Yet – Rangers Star Focused On Completing Job At Braga

 




Rangers striker Florian Kamberi has admitted he felt that the Gers could come from behind to beat Braga at Ibrox, but stressed the job is far from done, with the second leg of their Europa League tie to come on Wednesday night.

Ianis Hagi and Joe Aribo inspired the Light Blues to a late 3-2 win against Portuguese side Braga in the first leg of the last 32 tie at Ibrox, with Rangers having been trailing 2-0.


 



The visitors were 2-0 up at the hour mark and were on course to score a big win against Steven Gerrard's Rangers before Hagi and Aribo fired the side to victory and sent the 50,000 fans at Ibrox into a frenzy.

Reflecting on the game, Kamberi, who joined the Gers on loan last month, has insisted that he knew his team could recover to win.
 


The Hibernian loanee though is wary of getting carried away with the heroics and stressed there is still a job to do at Braga's Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.



"After [going down] 2-0, it is never easy to come back. but with the fans, they are like a 12th man", Kamberi told Rangers TV.

"I felt always like, even when I was warming up or sitting on the bench, I felt like there is something, that we can come back and then Hagi made it 2-1 and the other things are… this is just football, can happen just in football.
 


"The comeback was amazing, but it is not done yet, we have to go next week to Portugal and do the same."

Kamberi netted his first goal for Rangers at the weekend, scoring the side's first goal in their 2-2 away draw against St. Johnstone with a well-hit volley.
 