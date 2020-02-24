It Is Not Done Yet – Rangers Star Focused On Completing Job At Braga

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Florian Kamberi has admitted he felt that the Gers could come from behind to beat Braga at Ibrox, but stressed the job is far from done, with the second leg of their Europa League tie to come on Wednesday night.



Ianis Hagi and Joe Aribo inspired the Light Blues to a late 3-2 win against Portuguese side Braga in the first leg of the last 32 tie at Ibrox, with Rangers having been trailing 2-0.













The visitors were 2-0 up at the hour mark and were on course to score a big win against Steven Gerrard's Rangers before Hagi and Aribo fired the side to victory and sent the 50,000 fans at Ibrox into a frenzy.



Reflecting on the game, Kamberi, who joined the Gers on loan last month, has insisted that he knew his team could recover to win.





The Hibernian loanee though is wary of getting carried away with the heroics and stressed there is still a job to do at Braga's Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.







"After [going down] 2-0, it is never easy to come back. but with the fans, they are like a 12th man", Kamberi told Rangers TV.



"I felt always like, even when I was warming up or sitting on the bench, I felt like there is something, that we can come back and then Hagi made it 2-1 and the other things are… this is just football, can happen just in football.





"The comeback was amazing, but it is not done yet, we have to go next week to Portugal and do the same."



Kamberi netted his first goal for Rangers at the weekend, scoring the side's first goal in their 2-2 away draw against St. Johnstone with a well-hit volley.

