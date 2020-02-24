Jarrod Bowen On Bench – West Ham Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have named their team and substitutes for this evening's Premier League clash with league leaders Liverpool at Anfield.



David Moyes' side are in trouble in the Premier League and few are backing them to win at Anfield, but the Scot will be looking to cause a shock and give his side's hopes of avoiding relegation a shot in the arm.













Moyes is without right-back Ryan Fredericks, who has damaged ligaments.



Experienced goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski slots in between the sticks for the Hammers tonight, while Moyes goes with a backline of Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna in the centre, and Jeremy Ngakia and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs.





In midfield, Moyes will look for Mark Noble, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek to control the game, while Felipe Anderson and Robert Snodgrass look to supply Michail Antonio.







The West Ham boss has a host of options on the bench if he needs to affect the game with his changes, including Jarrod Bowen and Sebastien Haller.





West Ham United Team vs Liverpool



Fabianski, Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Snodgrass, Anderson, Antonio



Substitutes: Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Haller

