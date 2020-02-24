XRegister
24/02/2020 - 10:13 GMT

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest Under-23s Clash Falls Victim To Weather

 




Leeds United Under-23s' match against Nottingham Forest's Under-23 side on Monday has been called due to bad weather and will be postponed to another date.

After Marcelo Bielsa's senior side registered a 1-0 win against Reading at Elland Road, Leeds Under-23s were set to host Nottingham Forest at Thorp Arch on Monday.  


 



However, bad weather has seen the Under-23s clash called off, meaning both Leeds and Nottingham Forest will have to play the match on another date.

Carlos Corberan's Under-23s also saw their Professional Development clash with Burnley cancelled due to bad weather last Monday.
 


The Whites then had a Premier League Cup game against Wolverhampton Wanderers scheduled for Friday at Tadcaster Albion’s Global Stadium.



While the match took place and ended in a 1-1 draw, the club were forced to move the game to York City’s Bootham Crescent due to flooding at the Global Stadium.

It is understood that a severe weather warning has been issued for Leeds, with heavy snow and rainfall forecast and expected to disrupt travel on Monday.
 


Bad weather has disrupted games in different parts of England over recent weeks.
 