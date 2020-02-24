XRegister
26 October 2019

24/02/2020 - 22:46 GMT

Liverpool Wasn't Big Game For Us – David Moyes Focused On Future

 




West Ham United manager David Moyes has insisted that his side's clash against Liverpool on Monday night was not a big game for the Hammers.

Moyes was looking for what would have been a shock win against the Premier League leaders at Anfield and had hope when West Ham found themselves 2-1 ahead up to the 68th minute.


 



The visitors ultimately slipped to a 3-2 defeat as Liverpool scored a record equalling 18 successive Premier League wins and Moyes' side are still in the drop zone.

For Moyes though, the Liverpool clash does not count as a big game for West Ham, with the Scot stressing the importance of the coming weeks in his side's bid to survive in the top flight.
 


He said post match on Sky Sports: "Our real big games start now. Liverpool was not a big game and Manchester City was not a big game. 



"The big games are the next eight to ten weeks and we need everyone in the best form they can be in.

"Tonight is a positive. Since I've been with West Ham there have been a lot of positives, but it is hard to show that when we we do not win.
 


"They have done a really good job, the players, but it is points we want. I would rather come in here with the points and say we were rubbish tonight."

West Ham play host to Southampton in their next league game before then travelling to Arsenal. Wolves provide the opposition at the London Stadium in the middle of March, while the month's action is finished with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

 

 