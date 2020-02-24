Naby Keita Plays – Liverpool Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome David Moyes' struggling West Ham United side to Anfield this evening for a Premier League fixture.



The Reds are cruising towards the Premier League title and have yet to suffer defeat this season, something Jurgen Klopp will be keen for them to be wary of this evening.













Liverpool have yet to lose against West Ham at Anfield with Klopp in charge, with the Hammers' last victory at the ground coming when Brendan Rodgers was in the dugout.



Reds skipper Jordan Henderson is unavailable for selection due to a hamstring injury, while Xherdan Shaqiri is also out. James Milner is rested due to a muscle strain.





Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez provide the centre-back pairing, with Georgino Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Naby Keita in midfield. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are up front.







If the Liverpool manager needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Divock Origi and Adam Lallana.





Liverpool Team vs West Ham United



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Salah



Substitutes: Adrian, Lovren, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip

