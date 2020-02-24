XRegister
26 October 2019

24/02/2020 - 13:28 GMT

No Let up, Phil Parkinson Tells Sunderland Ahead of Fleetwood Game

 




Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson does not want any let-up from the Black Cats when they face Fleetwood Town and wants to keep enjoying the winning feeling.

League One side Sunderland took their winning streak to four games when they registered a 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at the weekend, courtesy of goals from Lynden Gooch, Charlie Wyke and Luke O'Nien.  


 



Parkinson, who took over from Jack Ross in October, has turned things around at the Stadium of Light and has put real momentum behind the club's push for promotion from League One, with the Black Cats fourth and just three points off top spot.

Sunderland are now set to host promotion rivals Fleetwood Town on Tuesday and the 52-year-old wants his side to make no mistake and get the win.
 


Parkinson recalled the winning feeling they had following the victory over Bristol Rovers and has expressed his desire to have more of the same against Fleetwood.



"There can be no let-up", Parkinson told a press conference.

"We enjoyed the winning feeling at the weekend, and we want it again. We will have to be at our very best to achieve it.
 


"We have got to relish tomorrow night's game. We're fit, we're strong, we're in a good place and we're ready for the next one."

Sunderland will be looking to extend their winning streak to five games in a row on Tuesday, but Fleetwood come into the game on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run.
 