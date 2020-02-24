Nothing To Lose At Sunderland – Fleetwood Boss Joey Barton Relishing Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has stressed that his Cod Army will have nothing to lose and absolutely everything to gain when they visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday to face Sunderland.



Barton's Fleetwood have been in superb form in League One of late, winning their last five straight games to push towards the automatic promotion spots.













The Cod Army boss admits that his side are full of confidence and just hungry for the next game, which comes against Phil Parkinson's in-form Sunderland outfit, a match that Barton feels is a no-lose situation for his men.



“We are that stage where we are thinking, who is next?" Barton was quoted as saying by his club's official site.





"We got to Sunderland on Tuesday night with nothing to lose and absolutely everything to gain.







"When you have the team we’ve got, when you have the unity that we have got running through the football club, you embrace those challenges."



The Cod Army manager also took time to insist that the way his side go about their business will be crucial, as they will not be able to come out on the right side of every challenge.





“As a group we know we won’t win all those challenges, we are sensible enough to know that but it’s the way and the manner in which we go about it, and as I say, I have never come in and said the lads have not tried, or gone in hard for each other."



Fleetwood played out a 1-1 draw with Sunderland earlier this season, while last term they drew and won against the Black Cats in their two League One meetings.

