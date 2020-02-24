XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



24/02/2020 - 09:47 GMT

Photo: Leeds United Star Expresses Delight At Weather

 




Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has expressed his delight at the weather in Leeds, after it snowed. 

The Met Office issued a weather warning for Leeds on Monday morning, warning of snow and flooding, with difficult driving conditions. 


 



Leeds midfielder Klich was in his car this morning and took to social media to express his delight at the snowy scene which awaited him as he settled in behind the wheel.

He posted an image on Instagram, using the snow emoji and an emoji with hearts for eyes. 
 


There appeared to have been a significant amount of snow which had fallen and it had piled up on the bonnet of Klich's car.



Klich also appeared to be in queuing traffic when he took the photograph.

It is unclear how long the snow will be on the ground, with rain and rising temperatures forecast for later in Leeds.
 


Klich clocked the full 90 minutes during Leeds' 1-0 win over Reading at Elland Road on Saturday and the Whites will soon be in action again, with a Wednesday night trip to Middlesbrough in the Championship on the agenda.
 