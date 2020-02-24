Photo: No Days Off Vows Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United winger Valentino Lazaro has revealed he is spending his Monday at the gym as he looks to work on his fitness.



Lazaro was snapped up by Magpies boss Steve Bruce on loan from Inter in the January transfer window, with the Austrian having fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte at the San Siro.













The wide-man was sent off deep into stoppage time on Saturday at Selhurst Park as Newcastle slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace.



He landed a straight red card for bringing down Wilfried Zaha, but will not take a breather despite his forthcoming suspension.





Lazaro took to Instagram to post a video of himself in the gym.







He also included the caption "No Days Off".



Newcastle boss Bruce was critical of the decision to send Lazaro off at Selhurst Park with just seconds remaining in the game.





He also praised Lazaro's performance against the Eagles, but Newcastle will have to make do without him when he is suspended.



Newcastle are next in action at home against Burnley on Saturday at St James' Park as they look to return to winning ways.

