Rangers Stars Are Chilled Off Pitch – New Boy Happy With Settling In Process

Rangers loanee Florian Kamberi has revealed that he has found settling in with the Gers easy, with his new team-mates and coaches, who are focused on the pitch but "chilled" off it.



Kamberi was one of the two deadline day transfers Rangers made in the winter transfer window, signing from Hibernian on loan until the end of the season.













While moving from Hibs to the Gers is a big move, the 24-year-old has revealed that he has found settling in and adapting at the club easy so far.



Lauding his team-mates for making it easy for him, Kamberi pointed out how the players are focused on the pitch, but always up for a chat off it and have a relaxed attitude.





The Hibs loanee is also delighted with how the coaches are open to working individually with players and insists there is nothing for him to complain about at the club.







"Yes, it is [easy to settle in at Rangers]", Kamberi told Rangers TV.



"The boys are incredible, good characters. They made it very easy for me to adapt here.





"On the pitch, everybody is very serious and very focused to train well and play well, but off the pitch, everybody is really relaxed and chilled, and very good characters, and you can have a chat with everybody.



"The coaches are amazing. You can do individual stuff if you are in some point weak – finishing or something else.



"So there is nothing to complain really, just very delighted and happy to be here."



Kamberi has made five appearances across all competitions for Rangers and caught the eye on Sunday with a superb volleyed goal at St Johnstone.

