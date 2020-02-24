Really Dangerous, Best We’ve Faced – Rangers Coach Full of Respect For Braga

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale believes Braga are the best side the Gers have faced in Europe in the last two years and has stressed the need for them to be at their best in the second leg this week.



Last Thursday, Ibrox witnessed a memorable comeback when Steven Gerrard's Rangers overturned a two-goal deficit to seal a 3-2 victory against Braga in the first leg of their Round of the 32 tie of the Europa League.













The Gers found themselves trailing 2-0 at home before a brace from winter signing Ianis Hagi and a goal from Joe Aribo gave the side an important lead going into the second leg and left Ibrox buzzing.



Reflecting on the game, Rangers first team coach Beale has admitted that Braga are the best team they have faced in Europe since arriving at the club in the summer of 2018.





Lauding the Portuguese outfit's qualities, Beale went on to stress the need for the Light Blues to be on the money when they travel to Braga's Municipal Stadium this week.







"They are the best team we have played in Europe since I have been at Rangers, in my opinion", Beale told Rangers TV.



"Really dangerous, lots of speed, lots of individual [quality], physically a very good team as well.





"So we have beaten a very good team and we'll have to be at our best next week as well."



While Braga followed up their defeat with a league win against Setubal, Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by St. Johnstone at the weekend.

