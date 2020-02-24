XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



24/02/2020 - 11:44 GMT

Really Dangerous, Best We’ve Faced – Rangers Coach Full of Respect For Braga

 




Rangers first team coach Michael Beale believes Braga are the best side the Gers have faced in Europe in the last two years and has stressed the need for them to be at their best in the second leg this week.

Last Thursday, Ibrox witnessed a memorable comeback when Steven Gerrard's Rangers overturned a two-goal deficit to seal a 3-2 victory against Braga in the first leg of their Round of the 32 tie of the Europa League.  


 



The Gers found themselves trailing 2-0 at home before a brace from winter signing Ianis Hagi and a goal from Joe Aribo gave the side an important lead going into the second leg and left Ibrox buzzing.

Reflecting on the game, Rangers first team coach Beale has admitted that Braga are the best team they have faced in Europe since arriving at the club in the summer of 2018.
 


Lauding the Portuguese outfit's qualities, Beale went on to stress the need for the Light Blues to be on the money when they travel to Braga's Municipal Stadium this week.



"They are the best team we have played in Europe since I have been at Rangers, in my opinion", Beale told Rangers TV.

"Really dangerous, lots of speed, lots of individual [quality], physically a very good team as well.
 


"So we have beaten a very good team and we'll have to be at our best next week as well."

While Braga followed up their defeat with a league win against Setubal, Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by St. Johnstone at the weekend.
 