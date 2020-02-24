Steven Gerrard Must Make Big Decisions In Two Areas – Former Rangers Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel feels that Gers boss Steven Gerrard has big decisions to make over what he does in central defence and also what he does with Ryan Kent.



Both Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic were poor at McDiarmid Park on Sunday as St Johnstone shocked Rangers to grab a 2-2 draw in their Scottish Premiership encounter.













Ryan Kent, a £7m summer signing from Liverpool, struggled to make an impact and the winger has increasingly been coming in for criticism from some Rangers supporters in recent weeks.



Dalziel believes that Gerrard has big decisions to make over what he does in central defence and whether he chooses to keep playing Kent.





The former Rangers striker said on Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard following the Gers' draw: "I think you've got to make big decisions as a manager and at this moment in time the Rangers manager needs to make big decisions.







"For me one of them is the centre-backs and Kent."



Rangers currently have Filip Helander out injured, with George Edmundson the only other available centre-back for Gerrard to throw into the mix.





It could also be a big call for Gerrard to drop Kent, with Rangers having splashed the cash to sign him permanently from Liverpool in the summer.



Kent has scored six times in 28 appearances for Rangers so far this season.

