They Are Fighting – Leeds United Star Wary of Middlesbrough Threat

Leeds United defender Ben White believes that his side will have to guarded against Middlesbrough given the fact that Jonathan Woodgate's side are fighting to stay up in the Championship.



Middlesbrough are placed 20th in the table with 37 points, three more than relegation battlers Wigan Athletic, with both sides having played the same number of games.













The Whites, who are fighting to secure automatic promotion at the end of the season, will visit the Riverside on Wednesday as they look to widen the gap between themselves and third-placed Fulham.



White though remains wary of the fact that Middlesbrough could prove to be difficult opposition given that they are fighting to save their status in the Championship.





“We know every Championship game is tough", White told his club's official site.







"Middlesbrough are fighting to stay up, so it will be a hard game."



The 22-year-old, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, slotted into midfield against Reading at the weekend following an injury to Kalvin Phillips and has been Marcelo Bielsa's go-to man in the role whenever Phillips is absent.





“We work on it in training, we do drills where I step into midfield, so for me to slot in there now is much easier."



White has caught the eye at Leeds this season, but the Whites do not have an option in his loan deal to sign him on a permanent basis.

