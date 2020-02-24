This Is Big Question For Rangers Board Now – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Mark Wilson thinks the big question is whether the Rangers board trust Steven Gerrard to be able to stop ten titles in a row for Celtic next season.



Gerrard's Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw away at St Johnstone on Sunday, with Celtic taking full advantage by beating Kilmarnock to move 12 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.













Celtic are now cruising to the Scottish league title having already won the Scottish League Cup this season, with some Rangers fans starting to ask questions of Gerrard's reign.



Wilson thinks that there is no way Gerrard was appointed by the Rangers board to simply build over the course of his contract, with the brief for the manager being very clear.





And he feels the question now is whether the Rangers board trust Gerrard as being the man able to stop Celtic winning a tenth title in a row next season.







"It's alright going on about the money that Steven Gerrard has brought in", Wilson said on Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard after Celtic and Rangers' respective games on Sunday.



"When Rangers brought Steven Gerrard in I'm pretty sure the first thing the board said was that 'we've got to stop this run from Celtic winning every competition they enter, we're the one team that can stop it and you're the guy that we're bringing in to do it'.





"I don't think there would have been any of this let's build for two, three years and we'll see what happens after nine, ten in a row, nonsense.



"He was brought in to stop eight in a row, to stop nine in a row and he's not done it at the minute.



"The big question is do the Rangers board trust him to stop ten in a row?"



Gerrard faces a crucial week with his Rangers team, with a trip to play Braga in the second leg of the Gers' Europa League last 32 tie on Wednesday night, followed by a Scottish Cup meeting with Hearts.

