This Is Premier League – West Ham Star Believes Shocking Liverpool Can Happen

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has pointed to the unpredictable nature of the Premier League and believes Hammers can shock unbeaten Liverpool this evening.



Having gone six Premier League games without a win, relegation battlers West Ham will be looking to bounce back with a victory at Anfield tonight.













However, a trip to league toppers Liverpool is expected to pose a big challenge for the Hammers, who come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.



While the match at Anfield will be a great challenge for the Irons, it will also provide West Ham with an opportunity to bounce back and bag three points, according to goalkeeper Fabianski.





The 34-year-old went on to point out the unpredictable nature of the Premier League and is positive that West Ham can cause an upset against Liverpool at Anfield this evening.







“I think it’s a great challenge for us. It’s a great opportunity”, Fabianski told the club's official site.



“It’s another game you can gain three points in, and I think we should look at it in this way.





“It’s going to be a very difficult game.



"They’re unbeaten and I think they’ve only drawn one game throughout the whole season, so we know that it’s going to be very hard, but this is the Premier League.



“You’ve seen many different stories happen in the history of this country and league, so we just have to be up for it and make sure we deliver a good performance.”



West Ham hosted Liverpool towards the end of last month and were handed a 2-0 defeat, courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

