We Can Give Ourselves A Chance – St Johnstone Boss On Celtic Tie

St. Johnstone manager Tommy Wright is aware his side are not the favourites against Celtic in the Scottish Cup, but is positive his men will have the chance to cause a shock if they are at their best.



The Perth-based club gave Rangers another setback in their pursuit of the Scottish Premiership title as the Gers were held to a 2-2 draw at McDiarmid Park in the league on Sunday.













Now St. Johnstone, who are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, have another big game coming up against champions Celtic in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.



Saints boss Wright has admitted that nobody expects them to beat the Bhoys and heaped praise on Neil Lennon's side for their form in domestic competitions.





However, the 56-year-old is positive that St. Johnstone will at least put themselves in the mix to cause a shock if they are on top form.







"Nobody expects us to beat Celtic", Wright told Saints TV.



"They are on an incredible run in terms of domestic cup competition wins.





"So we'll just go there and if we can put in a performance…



"All we say, if our players can play to their best, they always give themselves a chance and if we do that next week, we'll do it."



St. Johnstone have faced Celtic twice in the league this term, but suffered defeats in both games, conceding ten goals and scoring none.

