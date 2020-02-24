We Did Really Good Job – David Moyes Takes Positives From Loss At Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes feels that his side can take positives away from Anfield despite a 3-2 loss against Liverpool.



Moyes' side slipped behind in the Premier League encounter in the ninth minute when Georginio Wijnaldum scored for Liverpool, but hit back just three minutes later through Issa Diop.













The two sides went in level at the break, but West Ham stunned Liverpool by pulling ahead in the 54th minute when Pablo Fornals struck.



Liverpool rallied though and levelled in the 68th minute through Mohamed Salah, whose effort went through Lukasz Fabianski's legs.





Sadio Mane then scored Liverpool's winner with nine minutes left to make it 18 straight wins for the Reds in the Premier League and leave West Ham hearts broken.







Moyes, whose side are still in the drop zone, feels West Ham did a good job at Anfield, even if he is less than happy with individual mistakes.



"We can take a lot of positives. Before the game nobody will have given us a great deal of hope. I thought for large periods of the game we had a chance", Moyes told BBC Radio 5 live.





"I'd hate to think my teams would do anything but put a lot of effort in and I'd be annoyed if anyone else thought otherwise.



"The disappointing thing is the individual mistakes.



"I thought tonight we did a really good job.



"We performed really well as a team but we go away with no points and it's the points we need", the West Ham boss added.



West Ham next face a crunch game at home against Southampton as Moyes targets points.



