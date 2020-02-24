XRegister
26 October 2019

24/02/2020 - 11:19 GMT

We Need To Score At Chelsea – Bayern Munich Chairman

 




Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wants the Bavarians to learn from their mistakes against Liverpool last year and get at least one away goal at Chelsea this week.

German champions Bayern Munich begin their Champions League knockout phase with a trip to Premier League club Chelsea in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.  


 



The Bavarians faced another English side, Liverpool, in the Round of 16 of the competition last term but were handed a 3-1 aggregate defeat by the eventual champions.

As they prepare for their tie against Chelsea, Bayern Munich legend and chairman Rummenigge wants the side to learn from their mistakes against the Reds and come away from Stamford Bridge with at least one away goal.
 


"Chelsea are an interesting team", Rummenigge was quoted as saying by his club's official site.



A good result would be that we score. That was a bit of a problem last year against Liverpool."

Rummenigge went on to stress Bayern Munich's desire to reach the final eight and is confident that coach Hans-Dieter Flick will come up with plans to achieve that against Frank Lampard's Chelsea.
 


Our goal is to reach the quarter-finals. The coach will come up with something tactically. We are well prepared and know what to expect", he said.

Bayern Munich come into the tie on the back of a 3-2 win against Paderborn, while Chelsea go into it having defeated London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the league.
 