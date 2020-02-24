What A Game – Middlesbrough Star Senses Opportunity With Leeds United Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough defender Ryan Shotton believes Boro's upcoming game against Leeds United provides the side with a good opportunity to turn their form around.



34 games into the Championship season, Middlesbrough find themselves sitting 20th in the table, just three points above the drop zone.













The Yorkshire-based club are currently on an eight-game winless run in the Championship, with their last win coming against Preston North End on New Year's Day.



Having suffered their fourth defeat since the turn of the year against Barnsley on Saturday, Shotton insists Boro will reflect on the loss before getting back to work as they prepare to host Leeds on Wednesday.





Looking ahead to the game, the former Stoke City star believes the match against Marcelo Bielsa's side gives Middlesbrough a good chance to turn a corner.







"We'll get back on the coach, will be a very quiet coach, we'll reflect on it", Shotton told Middlesbrough's in-house media.



"Move on tomorrow, we are back in tomorrow. We have got three days to go at it and be ready for Leeds.





"What a game to come in and turn it around."



Middlesbrough suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds when they visited Elland Road in November and will start as big underdogs on Wednesday night.

