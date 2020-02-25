Alfredo Morelos Has Been Rusty Since Suspension – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Barry Ferguson believes Alfredo Morelos’ misses too many games due to suspension for Rangers and it has led to his lack of form in the second half of the season.



Morelos was in lethal form in the first half of the campaign and has netted 29 goals overall in all competitions this term.













But he has scored just once in the league since Boxing Day and it has coincided with Rangers losing ground in the title race, dropping points in four league games since coming back from the winter break.



The Colombian did not feature in the first three games for Rangers after the winter break due to the suspension he picked up for the red card he received against Celtic on 29th December.





And Ferguson believes that the break coupled with the suspension has affected Morelos as he is a player who needs to be playing regularly to remain sharp in front of goal.







He conceded Morelos has been missing too many games for Rangers due to his indiscipline.



Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “He looks to me that type of player who needs to be playing every single game.





“That break and the sending off against Celtic, he misses three games and he comes back in and he is a bit rusty.



“You can train, you can do all the double sessions you want, but the 90 minutes is the key.



“He misses three games, he comes back rusty and now he is going to miss the important game against Braga through a suspension.



“He is too big a player for Rangers to miss these games.”



Rangers will not have his services for the trip to Braga on Wednesday night due to another suspension.

