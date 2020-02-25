Braga Away Is Game Which Could Suit Us – Rangers Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers forward Greg Stewart insists playing away from home suits the Gers better and is positive ahead of their Europa League trip to Braga this week.



Having earned a comeback win against Braga at Ibrox last week, Rangers will be looking to defend their one-goal lead when they visit the Portuguese side in the second leg of their Europa League tie on Wednesday.













While the hosts have two away goals in hand, Gers forward Stewart is feeling positive ahead of the trip as they have previously been to Portugal, to take on FC Porto, this season.



The 29-year-old has also insisted that playing away from home suits Rangers and is confident that they can make their mark against Braga in Portugal this week.





"We have obviously been in Portugal in the group stages and we have shown our capabilities over there", Stewart said on the official Rangers podcast.







"I think away from home kind of suits us a bit better as well. I feel like we will definitely show over there. So, it is a game, I think, could suit us."



Stewart went on to claim that Rangers' best performances this season have come in the Europa League, which he termed an enjoyable roller-coaster.





"For the games I have played in from the very start, it's been an enjoyable roller coaster for us", Stewart said.



"I think we have probably played our best games in Europe, for me, our best performances.



"So I think it kind of suits us, this kind of style of play."



Having played a part in the first leg, Stewart will be hopeful of helping Rangers qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League since 2011 on Wednesday.

