Departure For Chelsea and Man Utd Target Jadon Sancho Not Foregone Conclusion

Borussia Dortmund have not given up the hope of holding on to Chelsea and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho beyond the summer transfer window.



The 19-year-old winger has been incessantly linked with a move away from Dortmund and has been tipped to depart the Westfalenstadion in the summer.













A host of Premier League sides have been linked with him, including Chelsea and Manchester United.



However, no deal has been done and, according to local German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten, the view that Dortmund will lose Sancho this summer may be wrong.





Sancho is under contract at Dortmund until 2022 and the club do not feel pressured to sell him this summer.







Dortmund are aware that bids could come in for Sancho, but if the player does not push to leave, they are prepared to keep hold of him.



They feel they could still earn a big fee for Sancho if they keep hold of him until the summer of 2021.





Dortmund are looking for in excess of €100m if they do choose to part ways with the winger.

