Former Rangers Star Defends Nikola Katic

Former Rangers star Alex Rae has defended Nikola Katic and insisted that the centre-back has been largely consistent when he has played this season.



The Croatian has come under fire following his performance at St. Johnstone, where his mistakes helped the home side to earn a point against Rangers.













The 23-year-old defender has been one of the regulars in Steven Gerrard’s side, especially in the absence of Filip Helander, and the Rangers boss has come to trust him in the backline for the Glasgow giants.



But his performance at St. Johnstone has left some Rangers fans feeling that Katic is not good enough and Rae admits he was poor at McDiarmid Park.





However, the former Rangers star also pointed out that Katic has been largely consistent this season when his performances are viewed over the campaign.







Rae said on Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard: “I just think there's too many players off form.



“I know Katic will come in for a bit of stick, which he should do on the performance [at St Johnstone], but you look over the piece, he's been relatively consistent.





“So these mistakes are actually costing Rangers big time at the moment.”



Katic joined Rangers in 2018 and has featured 58 times for the Glasgow giants.



He has also chipped in with crucial goals including against Celtic at Parkhead earlier this season.

