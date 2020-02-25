XRegister
26 October 2019

25/02/2020 - 11:59 GMT

Former Sunderland Star Hails Charlie Wyke’s Work Rate

 




Former Sunderland defender Danny Collins has heaped praise on Black Cats centre-forward Charlie Wyke for his willingness to do the donkey work for the team.

The 27-year-old Englishman starred in Sunderland's 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the weekend, scoring the side's second in the 73rd minute of the game.  


 



Wyke was also involved in the Black Cats' opener, having played a part in the build-up to Lynden Gooch's goal just two minutes before he found the back of the net himself.

Impressed with the former Middlesbrough man's performance against Bristol Rovers, ex-Sunderland defender Collins believes his goal was the reward he got for his display.
 


The 39-year-old went on to laud Wyke for his willingness to do the donkey work for Phil Parkinson's side even when his contributions go unnoticed.



"He does a lot of the donkey work, which sort of goes unnoticed if you like", Collins said on BBC Sport's Sunderland AFC podcast.

"He is obviously the pivotal man up the top there with Maguire and Gooch either side of him.
 


"Yes, he was [involed in Gooch’s goal]. It was a good move actually out from the back, five or six passes and I think he played a one-two and then Maguire squared it for Gooch to put it away.

"But yes, he is doing well, he is competing, he works his shift to be fair to be him and got his reward with his goal."

Wyke has scored six goals and provided one assist from his 27 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland so far this term.
 