Hope No Rangers Player Has Given Up On Title Yet – Gers Legend

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is of the view that no one in the Gers dressing room should have given up on winning the Scottish Premiership title yet.



The 2-2 draw at St. Johnstone on Sunday was another blow to Rangers’ chances of winning the title this season and they are now 12 points behind Celtic in the league table.













Rangers’ league form since coming back from the winter break has been patchy and has massively dented their hopes of ending Celtic’s domination of Scottish football.



Steven Gerrard’s side have dropped points in four league games since the winter break ended, but Ferguson stressed that the players must not lose hope that they can still claw their way back in the race.





The former Rangers star conceded that stopping Celtic from winning their ninth consecutive league title looks unlikely, but feels the Gers must hope that anything could still happen.







Asked if there is any way Rangers can get back into the race, Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “Yes, until it’s mathematically over.



“I wouldn’t like to believe that anybody in that Rangers dressing room has given up.





“It is going to be really difficult, but you have to keep the mindset you never know what could happen.



“But the way Celtic have performed after coming off the winter break has been nothing short of exceptional.”



Following their Europa League game against Braga on Wednesday night, Rangers will be in Scottish Cup action on Saturday when they will travel to Tynecastle to take on Hearts in the quarter-final.

