26 October 2019

06 August 2019

25/02/2020 - 10:45 GMT

Juventus Prepared To Wait For Pep Guardiola

 




Juventus are still not considering chasing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola this summer and are still plotting a move for him at the end of next season, it has been claimed in Italy.

The question marks over Guardiola’s future at Manchester City have risen since the club were banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons for financial fair play breaches.  


 



The Spaniard has a contract until the end of next season with Manchester City, but there are suggestions that he could consider leaving the Etihad this summer.

Juventus have been touted as his next destination and the Italian champions have an interest in taking him to Turin.
 


But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are still planning to get their hands on the Spaniard at the end of next season.



Juventus want to put their faith in current coach Maurizio Sarri and unless their season dips dramatically, the Italian is expected to be in charge next term as well.

Guardiola has also been insistent that he wants to respect his contract and stay at Manchester City, despite the Champions League ban,
 


Manchester City also remain confident that they can get the ban overturned at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.
 