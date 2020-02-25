XRegister
26 October 2019

25/02/2020 - 22:34 GMT

Leeds United Exceptional But We Can Beat Them – Middlesbrough Boss

 




Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has hailed Boro's upcoming opponents Leeds United as exceptional, but is positive that his side can beat them.

20th-placed Championship club Middlesbrough are set to host Premier League promotion contenders Leeds at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.  


 



While Boro go into the game on the back of an eight-game winless run, the Whites will come with their eyes set on winning their third consecutive game.

Looking ahead to the game, Middlesbrough manager Woodgate has hailed Marcelo Bielsa's side as 'exceptional' and asserted that they have proved that over the course of the season.
 


However, the 40-year-old is positive that his team have what it takes to shock Leeds on Wednesday, even with not many Middlesbrough fans tipping them to do so.



"Leeds are an exceptional team and they have proved that for the majority of the season but we can beat them", Woodgate told a press conference.

"I know a lot of Boro fans think we can’t but I think we can and the players think we can.
 


We beat West Brom, beat Preston, drew with Fulham, drew with Bristol City. We have played the bigger teams and done okay against them.

Leeds registered a 4-0 win over Middlesbrough when the two sides met at Elland Road in November.
 