Liverpool Do This, We Must Too – Declan Rice Taking Inspiration From Reds

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice wants the Hammers to learn from Liverpool and do their defensive work to cut out individual mistakes as they push to stay up in the top flight.



Premier League relegation battlers West Ham gave table-toppers Liverpool a run for their money when the Irons visited Anfield on Monday night, but endured a 3-2 defeat after Sadio Mane's 81st minute goal gave the hosts the win.













David Moyes' side were in the lead for 14 minutes in the second half before an error from goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski saw the Merseyside-based club pull level.



While Rice was impressed with the grit showed by West Ham and wants it to be their minimum standard going forward, he has stressed the need for the side to cut out individual mistakes and do their defensive work like Liverpool.





With two away games against Manchester City and Liverpool done and dusted, and a home game against Southampton coming up, Rice is now looking forward to the 'massive game' ahead.







“That has to be standard in every game, out there on the pitch”, Rice was quoted as saying by West Ham's official site.



“Liverpool are a great attacking team, but they also do the defensive work, and we’ve got to do that as well.





“If we can cut out the mistakes then I’m sure we’ll be all right.



"We’ve got goals in the team and some good home games coming up that we know we can win.



“We’ve got Southampton on Saturday. We’ve had two tough games back-to-back in Liverpool and Manchester City, but there’s positives to take from both. And now Southampton is a massive game for us.”



West Ham are now winless in seven consecutive league games, with their last victory coming over Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

