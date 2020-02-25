XRegister
26 October 2019

25/02/2020 - 12:55 GMT

Marcelo Bielsa Confirms Kiko Casilla Doubt For Middlesbrough Trip

 




Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is doubtful to feature in his side’s Championship game against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Leeds are coming into the game on the back of two consecutive wins and have consolidated their position in second in the Championship standings.  


 



The Whites will be going to the Riverside on Wednesday looking for three more points and to further cement their position as one of the top promotion contenders this season.

However, Leeds could be without their number one goalkeeper in Casilla as Bielsa revealed that the Spaniard is dealing with an injury ahead of the game.
 


The Leeds boss admits that there is a fair chance that he could play, but he claimed that he is not aware of how Casilla sustained the injury.



Bielsa said in a press conference: “He has a problem with his hand, inflammation from a kick, but maybe he plays.

“That depends on the level of the pain, but if he can support the level of the pain I think he is going to play.”
 


Asked how Casilla sustained the injury, the Leeds head coach said: “In this situation, I don’t have the answer for this. I didn’t ask for this and I didn’t realise to ask.

“Sorry for that.”

Leeds have a five-point lead over the teams outside the top two in the Championship table.
 