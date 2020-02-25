XRegister
26 October 2019

25/02/2020 - 11:08 GMT

Neil Lennon’s Celtic Better Than Brendan Rodgers’ Bhoys – Barry Ferguson

 




Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson has claimed that Celtic are a better team under Neil Lennon than they were under Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic have a 12-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, have already won the Scottish League Cup and are in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.  


 



The Glasgow giants are in line to win another domestic treble and are favourites to beat FC Copenhagen and reach the last 16 of the Europa League this season.

Under Rodgers, Celtic dominated Scottish football and even went a complete season unbeaten in domestic football, but Ferguson feels under Lennon they are a more well-rounded side.
 


He believes Lennon’s Celtic are a better attacking force and lauded the Northern Irishman for how he worked on another system after losing the Glasgow derby to Rangers before the winter break.



The former Scotland star said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “Celtic are a better team under Neil Lennon than they were with Brendan Rodgers.

“I think they are more attack-minded and the thing I like about them is, after the Old Firm game on the 29th, they went away and worked on a system that I think suits them as well. 
 


“You get two strikers up top – Edouard and Griffiths look a real danger together.

“For me, Celtic are definitely a better team under Neil Lennon.”

Celtic are now firm favourites to clinch what would be a ninth title in a row and Lennon will be looking to be at the helm for a magical ten in a row next term.
 