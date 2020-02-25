No One Can Say We’ve Not Made Progress – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers forward Iain Ferguson insists the progress the Gers have made over the last 18 months makes him proud to represent the club as a former star.



Since Scottish Premiership side Rangers appointed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as their manager ahead of the 2018/19 season, they have taken strides forward on the pitch.













The Light Blues have pushed and competed with arch-rivals Celtic for the league title for two consecutive seasons, while also making progress on the European stage, with the side having the chance to earn a spot in the Europa League round of 16 this week.



Former Rangers star Ferguson has expressed his delight at the progress made by the club not only on the pitch, but also off it over the last 18 months and insists it makes him proud to represent the club.





While the 57-year-old acknowledges the need for the side to add trophies, he is of the opinion that no one can deny the development Rangers have made as a club over the last two seasons.







"I think the progress being made at the club in general, right from every department of the club, I'm proud to come back through the doors as an ex-Rangers player and represent the club, you are a Rangers fan first and foremost", Ferguson said on the official Rangers podcast.



"The steps that Rangers – and the progress – that they have made over the last 18 months has been fantastic.





"We need silverware, we need to get to the latter stages of competitions, we need to push on and try and get or stake a claim for winning the premier division because that's what we all want, that's what we all need.



"But there has been progress, no one can say otherwise."



With a 3-2 lead in their hands, Rangers could progress into the Europa League last 16 for the first time since 2011 at Braga this week.

