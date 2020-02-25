XRegister
26 October 2019

25/02/2020 - 12:48 GMT

Not Sure What Nabil Bentaleb Brings – Newcastle United Legend

 




Former Newcastle United star John Anderson has expressed his concerns over what Magpies new boy Nabil Bentaleb offers to the team.

The Algeria international was one of the three players that Premier League side Newcastle signed on loan in the winter transfer window in January.  


 



While he went straight into the starting eleven and has started three league games since his arrival, the Schalke loanee is yet to help the side to a victory.

The Magpies went their third game without a goal against Crystal Palace at the weekend and St. James Park great Anderson has his concerns.
 


The 60-year-old is not convinced of the qualities of Bentaleb, who he is not sure brings anything to the team, including going forward.



"We just don't do enough, we gave the ball away so much in midfield", Anderson said on BBC Newcastle's Newcastle United podcast.

"[I] spoke about Bentaleb again last week, not too sure what he brings.
 


"No, he didn't [get forward a bit this time]. No."

Newcastle are now winless in four consecutive league games, with their last victory coming over Chelsea last month, and Steve Bruce's men will be wary about slipping towards the drop zone.
 