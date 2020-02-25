Promotion Will Be Ultimate Barometer For My Team – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa insists that the final evaluation of his Leeds United team will only be on whether they achieve promotion.



Leeds missed out on promotion last year after they suffered defeat the hands of Derby County in the playoff semi-finals, following a form meltdown.













The Yorkshire giants are eyeing automatic promotion this term and are currently second in the league table with a five-point cushion over teams outside the top two.



Bielsa’s side have earned praise for playing beautiful football and the Leeds fans have also taken to the attacking style their side have been showing on the pitch consistently.





The Leeds boss insisted that he values the opinion of his side’s supporters, but stressed that is not the barometer his team will be judged by at the end of the season.







The Argentine admits that the ultimate test of his Leeds side will be whether they can get promoted.



Asked about the fans loving his side’s football, the Leeds boss said in a press conference: “I value this conclusion, even more, because what I believe is when you play well is the short fact to win.





“But in this situation winning means promotion. It’s not like you play well and win some matches, it means you are promoted, so means something different.



“So the final evaluation of this Leeds team is going to be linked to promotion or not.”



Leeds will be looking to make it three wins on the trot when they take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

