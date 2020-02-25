XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



25/02/2020 - 11:13 GMT

Steve Bruce Said January Signings Would Improve Us – Newcastle Legend Unhappy

 




Newcastle United legend John Anderson believes that the signings Steve Bruce made for the Magpies in the January transfer window have so far had no impact.

The Tyneside-based club were one of the Premier League teams to dive into the winter transfer window and strengthen their squad for the latter half of the season, signing three players on loan.  


 



Nabil Bentaleb, Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro were signed on loan deals until the end of the season, but Newcastle legend Anderson is yet to see any impact from the three.

The 60-year-old recalled Bruce's statement that he would only sign players that would make the team better and believes his business has not lived up to his words.
 


Anderson went on to point out how Rose and Lazaro did not do enough as wing-backs against Crystal Palace at the weekend before explaining why Isaac Hayden brings more to the team than Bentaleb.



"He said he wasn't going to bring players in just for the sake of it, that the players that he brings in will be better than what we already have", Anderson said on BBC Newcastle's Newcastle United podcast.

"Well, the three he has brought in in January haven't brought anything to the side.
 


"Yes, [Rose disappointed]. Everything was done on his own time. Nice, neat but never got involved, never got forward, playing as a wing back, did not get in advanced positions.

"Lazaro, on the other side, neat and tidy but again didn't do enough.

"Bentaleb, we already spoke about [how he wasn’t good]. Isaac Hayden must be sat there thinking 'is this guy doing anything that I didn't do?'

"Isaac Hayden runs around and he gets in and about people and he puts tackles in. This boy, he doesn't do a great deal."

Having gone four league games without a win, Bruce could be forced to make changes in personnel for Newcastle's home game against Burnley on Saturday.
 