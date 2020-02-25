Steve Bruce Said January Signings Would Improve Us – Newcastle Legend Unhappy

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United legend John Anderson believes that the signings Steve Bruce made for the Magpies in the January transfer window have so far had no impact.



The Tyneside-based club were one of the Premier League teams to dive into the winter transfer window and strengthen their squad for the latter half of the season, signing three players on loan.













Nabil Bentaleb, Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro were signed on loan deals until the end of the season, but Newcastle legend Anderson is yet to see any impact from the three.



The 60-year-old recalled Bruce's statement that he would only sign players that would make the team better and believes his business has not lived up to his words.





Anderson went on to point out how Rose and Lazaro did not do enough as wing-backs against Crystal Palace at the weekend before explaining why Isaac Hayden brings more to the team than Bentaleb.







"He said he wasn't going to bring players in just for the sake of it, that the players that he brings in will be better than what we already have", Anderson said on BBC Newcastle's Newcastle United podcast.



"Well, the three he has brought in in January haven't brought anything to the side.





"Yes, [Rose disappointed]. Everything was done on his own time. Nice, neat but never got involved, never got forward, playing as a wing back, did not get in advanced positions.



"Lazaro, on the other side, neat and tidy but again didn't do enough.



"Bentaleb, we already spoke about [how he wasn’t good]. Isaac Hayden must be sat there thinking 'is this guy doing anything that I didn't do?'



"Isaac Hayden runs around and he gets in and about people and he puts tackles in. This boy, he doesn't do a great deal."



Having gone four league games without a win, Bruce could be forced to make changes in personnel for Newcastle's home game against Burnley on Saturday.

