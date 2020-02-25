XRegister
X
25/02/2020 - 22:25 GMT

Steven Gerrard Must Be Backed Until Summer Believes Ex-Rangers Player

 




Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae believes the summer is the time to judge Gers boss Steven Gerrard and wants the 39-year-old to be backed until then.

The Light Blues flew to Dubai for a winter training camp following a big win against Celtic at the end of December, but have not been able to hit the ground running after returning to action.  


 



Rangers have dropped points in four games following the break, with two of them being defeats, and have slipped 12 points behind Celtic in the race, although they have a game in hand.

While the pressure is now mounting on Gerrard, former Rangers star Rae wants the Liverpool legend to be backed until the end of the season.
 


The 50-year-old, who feels this week is huge in determining the Light Blues' season, believes the summer is the right time for the club to judge Gerrard.



"For me, you've to stick with him, you've got to try to back him, at least until the summer and see where they go from there", Rae said on Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard.

"I think now until the summer is pivotal because this week is massive. You've got this European tie against a very good Braga team, then you've got Hearts; that started all this off, losing to Hearts.
 


"They need to get a shake on because if you think pressure is bad now, if they are out of the cup come Saturday then it will be even worse."

Rangers will visit Braga in the Europa League before locking horns with Hearts in the Scottish Cup on Saturday and then hosting Hamilton Academical in the league next Wednesday.
 